Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $751.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $761.77 and a 200 day moving average of $653.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

