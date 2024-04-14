Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 5,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

