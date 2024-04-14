Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

