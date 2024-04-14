Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.