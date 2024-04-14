Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.