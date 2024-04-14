Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.77 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.37.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

