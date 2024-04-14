Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 40,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

