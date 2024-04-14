Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $3.02 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 1,082,994 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 713,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

