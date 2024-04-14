Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
