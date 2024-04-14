Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,428 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.