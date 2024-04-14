Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $88.43 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

