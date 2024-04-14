Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.