Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $83,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VTV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

