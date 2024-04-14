Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 2,889,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,544. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

