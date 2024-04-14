Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 933,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

