Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 711 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.