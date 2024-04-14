Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,791 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.