Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $436,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 218,198 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,312,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.