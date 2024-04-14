Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $479,000 in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $113,451,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $55,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $33,076,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,774,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 382,203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.