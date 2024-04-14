Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

