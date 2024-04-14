Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 436,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,324. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.