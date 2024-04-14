Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $42.01. 152,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

