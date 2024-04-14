Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $44.04. 706,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,634. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

