Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

SNLAY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

