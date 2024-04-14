Skillsoft (SKIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SKIL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,203. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

