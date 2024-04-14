Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.