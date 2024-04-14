SLERF (SLERF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.19 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. SLERF has a market capitalization of $168.19 million and approximately $187.27 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SLERF has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.2940091 USD and is up 21.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $146,982,462.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

