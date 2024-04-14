Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 3.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.77. 1,068,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.