Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 74,500 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$35.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Snipp Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.