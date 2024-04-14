Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) vs. Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Society Pass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $403.09 million 6.46 -$8.57 million ($0.09) -235.53 Society Pass $5.64 million 0.76 -$33.79 million ($0.84) -0.16

Volatility & Risk

Flywire has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flywire has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flywire and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 2 13 1 2.94 Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,377.13%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.13% -1.35% -1.03% Society Pass -243.39% -152.80% -85.99%

Summary

Flywire beats Society Pass on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

