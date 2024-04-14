Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL remained flat at $0.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.20.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

