SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

