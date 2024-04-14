SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Boosted by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after buying an additional 2,182,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,960,000 after buying an additional 1,811,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 455,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,828. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

