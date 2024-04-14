SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $82,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

