SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

