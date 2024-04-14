Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPVNF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.