SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.65 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

