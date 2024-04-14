SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.65 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
