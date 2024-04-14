Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

