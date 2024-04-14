Status (SNT) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $147.71 million and $11.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,739.64 or 1.00156326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03792428 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $11,588,003.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

