Steem (STEEM) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $116.12 million and $17.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,731,111 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.