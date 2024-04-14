Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Plans $1.15 Dividend

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of STLA stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 616.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

