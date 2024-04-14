StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

