Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.