Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $8.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

