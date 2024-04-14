Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.77). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.77), with a volume of 19,805 shares.

Stock Spirits Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377. The company has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

