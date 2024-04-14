StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.9 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.