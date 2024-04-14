StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

