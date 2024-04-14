StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

