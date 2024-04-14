StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 546,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

