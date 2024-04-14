StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kaman

Kaman Stock Performance

KAMN stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 127.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 174.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.